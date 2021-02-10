7.7 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near Loyalty Islands

Sydney: A 7.5-magnitude quake large earthquake reportedly struck near the Loyalty Islands on Thursday, the US Geological Survey said.

The quake struck at just after midnight on Thursday local time (1320 GMT Wednesday) about 415 kilometres (258 miles) east of Vao in New Caledonia.

The tremor, meanwhile, has sparked a tsunami warning for New Zealand, New Caledonia, Vanuatu and other nations in the region, a NDTV reported revealed.

“Hazardous tsunami waves from this earthquake are possible within the next three hours,” NDTV quoted the NWS Pacific Tsunami Warning Center as saying.

Waves reaching between 0.3 and one metre above the tide level are possible for some coasts of Fiji, New Zealand and Vanuatu, it added.

(With inputs from NDTV)