7.2 magnitude Quake jolts Taiwan’s Yujing, Tsunami warning issued

A 7.2-magnitude earthquake jolted Taiwan’s Yujing district on Sunday, according to reports in ANI.

The quake occurred at 06:44:15 (UTC) at 85 Km east of Yujing in Taiwan.

Reportedly, the epicenter was monitored at 23.100 degrees north latitude and 121.300 degrees east longitude at a depth of 10.0 km.

Earlier, at 9:41 pm (local time) on Saturday, an earthquake of magnitude 6.4 struck Taiwan’s southeastern county of Taitung at, claimed the data from the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

Another earthquake of 6.9-magnitude strike eastern Taiwan’s Hualien County at 2:44 p.m, today, noted China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

So far, the tremors have caused immense damage around the country.

Japan’s weather agency issued a warning for tsunami waves of 1 metre for part of Okinawa prefecture following the earthquakes.

Later, the US Tsunami Warning Center also claimed that hazardous tsunami waves were possible within 300 km (190 miles) of the epicentre along the coast of Taiwan.

Meanwhile, many low-rise building housing a convenience store collapsed in parts of Taiwan. However, no casualties have been reported so far.