7.2-magnitude earthquake in Haiti leaves 304 people dead

By IANS
haiti earthquake
Pic Courtesy: Hotel Les Cayes CameraJosé Flecher

Jeremie: A 7.2-magnitude earthquake in Haiti has killed 304 people, wounded more than 1,800 others and caused a landslide, which has blocked a national highway, Haitian authorities said.

National Highway 7, which connects the southern cities of Les Cayes and Jeremie, has been blocked by the landslide, said the country’s Civil Protection Directorate on Saturday, Xinhua news agency reported.

“An operation is being carried out to restore traffic circulation,” said the agency, praising efforts by rescue teams and residents to pull a large number of people from the rubble of collapsed buildings.

Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry went to the department of Grand’Anse to see the damage and said that his government has mobilized resources to help victims.

The earthquake originated about 12 km from the southern town of Saint Louis du Sud.

