66 feared dead, several injured after military plane crashes in Colombia

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Bogota: Several people are feared to have lost their lives while dozens are injured after a military plane crashed as it took off from southern Colombia, the New York Times reported, citing authorities.

As per the country’s defence minister, Pedro A Sanchez, the tragic accident involving the Hercules aircraft took place as it took off from Puerto Leguizamo while transporting troops.

He expressed profound sorrow and said that while military units are already at the scene of the incident; however, the exact number of victims and the causes of the crash have not yet been determined.

Referring to El Tiempo, the largest newspaper in Colombia, the New York Times reported that the aircraft was carrying at least 120 people, as per an unnamed source.

Meanwhile, in a post on X, the official account of the Colombian Aerospace Force confirmed the death of six crew members who lost their lives in the line of duty.

However, Reuters reported the death toll had reached 66 by Monday evening, citing two military sources.

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Colombian Air Aerospace Force further noted that rescue ops are underway with the transfer of the injured to the military hospital.

In the wake of the accident, Venezuelan Acting President Delcy Rodriguez offered condolences to the victims.

She said, “My solidarity and condolences to the people and Government of Colombia for the unfortunate plane crash that occurred in Puerto Leguizamo. From Venezuela, we send a fraternal embrace and our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.”

This comes shortly after a Bolivian Air Force Hercules aircraft had crashed in February, leaving dozens killed and several injured.

This is a developing story.

(ANI)