60-Day war deadline nears, Trump team denies conflict with Iran

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Washington: As the 60-day legal deadline under the War Powers Act approaches, the administration of Donald Trump has maintained that the United States is not currently at war with Iran, even as tensions in the Middle East continue to impact global markets.

The clarification comes amid ongoing uncertainty over the conflict involving Iran, with officials indicating that the present ceasefire situation effectively halts the countdown that would otherwise require Congressional approval for continued military action.

According to the sources, US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth informed lawmakers that the administration views the ceasefire as a pause in the legal timeline mandated for war authorisation. The position has sparked debate in political circles, particularly among Democratic leaders who argue that the law does not support such an interpretation.

The timeline traces back to late February, when joint military operations involving the United States and Israel targeted locations in Iran, triggering retaliation from Tehran. The escalation disrupted key global shipping routes, including the strategically significant Strait of Hormuz, and led to a surge in oil prices worldwide.

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Under the War Powers Act, the US President must seek approval from Congress within 60 days of initiating military engagement or begin withdrawal. With the May 1 deadline now imminent, the absence of formal authorisation has raised concerns of a constitutional standoff between the White House and Congress.

Democratic lawmakers have intensified criticism, warning that the administration could soon be in violation of federal law. Efforts to pass resolutions limiting the President’s war powers have so far failed to gain sufficient support in Congress.

Despite political divisions, the administration continues to emphasise diplomatic efforts and maintains that the current situation does not constitute an active war scenario.