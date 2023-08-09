6 Railway officials suspended after Hazara Express derailment in Pak

In the wake of the tragic derailment of Hazara Express near Nawabshah, which resulted in at least 34 casualties and numerous injuries, the Pakistan Railways administration has taken action. On Tuesday, six officials, including two senior officers, were suspended. The incident occurred last week when ten carriages of the Hazara Express bound for Havelian derailed near Sarhari Railway Station in Sindh’s Sanghar district.

Initially, Pakistan Railways officials attributed the accident to a broken railway line and a hot axle, which hindered the train’s movement. However, Railways Minister Saad Rafique indicated that both mechanical failure and possible sabotage could be factors. A special team was formed to investigate the crash.

A recent departmental inquiry uncovered crucial details about the accident. The derailment resulted from missing fishplates and a damaged track. Additionally, the train’s locomotive skidding contributed to the incident. Notably, the report mentioned that the train’s engine left the site without proper examination by senior staff.

The suspension of six officials, including an executive engineer, a workshop manager, and various officers, was carried out in accordance with the Civil Servants (Efficiency and Discipline) Rules, 2020. The decision received approval from the Railways chairman.

The investigation report also acknowledged the possibility of sabotage, considering that the derailed carriages were dragged a considerable distance. The report emphasized the roles of the engineering and mechanical branches in the accident.

While this preliminary report sheds light on the accident’s causes, a more comprehensive investigation led by a senior officer is currently underway. The Federal Government Inspector of Railways, a grade 22 officer, is leading the detailed inquiry to uncover the complete truth behind this tragic incident.