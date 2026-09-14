6 dead, 130 still missing after Indonesia ferry capsizes

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Java: Six people have died and 130 still missing as Indonesian passenger ferry capsized in the Java Sea, authorities have said.

The ship, the Virgo Transport 8, was carrying 243 people between Java and Borneo when it lost contact, officials said. At least 108 of those on board had been safely evacuated, the National Search and Rescue Agency, BASARNAS, said in an update at 6 p.m. in Jakarta.

The ship was sailing from Surabaya on the Indonesian island of Java on Saturday and was heading for Banjarmasin, a port city on Borneo.

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There were 213 passengers and 30 crew members on board, the agency added. Indonesia’s Ministry of Transportation said in a statement that the ship had capsized.

Ships and a helicopter have been deployed to the scene, with 280 personnel taking part in a search and rescue operation.

A joint task force involving Indonesia’s search and rescue agency, navy, maritime police and other parties has been set up for the rescue effort.