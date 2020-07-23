Earthquake in Tibet
(Xinhua/Liu Pengchao/IANS)

6.6-magnitude earthquake jolts Tibet

By KalingaTV Bureau

Lhasa: An earthquake measuring 6.6 on the Richter scale jolted Tibet on Thursday, authorities said, adding that there were no reports of casualties.

The quake struck Nyima County at 4.07 a.m., Xinhua news agency quoted the China Earthquake Networks Center as saying.

The epicenter was monitored at 33.19 degrees north latitude and 86.81 degrees east longitude, with a depth of 10 km.

The county has launched an emergency response.

Telecommunication, electricity and water supply remain normal in the county.

The epicenter was less than 20 km away from Rongmar Township where the quake was strongly felt.

Rongmar, at an average altitude of over 5,000 metres, administers two villages.

(Inputs from IANS)

You might also like
World

White House cafeteria employee tests COVID-19 positive

World

Global COVID-19 Cases Breaches 15.1 Million Mark, Fatalities Rise To 621,890

Nation

India is emerging as a land of opportunities, says PM Modi at India Ideas Summit

World

US asks China to shut its consulate in Houston in 72 hours

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.