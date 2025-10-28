6.5 magnitude earthquake struck Banda Sea

Advertisement

New Delhi: A magnitude 6.5 earthquake struck the Banda Sea on Tuesday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS). The quake occurred at a depth of 148 kilometers, with the epicenter located at 6.73°S latitude and 130.01°E longitude.

The Banda Sea is situated in a seismically, active region, prone to earthquakes due to the complex convergence of the Australian and Sunda plates. This has led to the formation of several minor plates and microplates, making the area highly susceptible to seismic activity.

The earthquake’s intermediate depth suggests it may not have caused significant damage, but residents in nearby areas may have felt weak to light shaking. Indonesia’s geophysics agency has reported no tsunami potential.

The region is known for its history of significant earthquakes, including a magnitude 7.6 quake in 2007 and an 8.5-8.6 magnitude earthquake in 1938. Authorities continue to monitor the situation, advising residents to remain cautious and prepared for potential aftershocks.