earthquake of 6.3 magnitude in japan
6.3-Magnitude Quake Jolts Japan, No Tsunami Alert Issued

Tokyo: An earthquake measuring 6.3 on the Richter scale jolted Japan’s Aomori prefecture on Monday, but authorities did not issue a tsunami warning.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), the quake occurred at 2.23 a.m., with its epicenter at a latitude of 40.7 degrees north and a longitude of 142.7 degrees east, and at a depth of 10 km, reports Xinhua news agency.

The earthquake logged 5 lower in some parts of Iwate Prefecture and 4 in Aomori Prefecture on the Japanese seismic intensity scale which peaks at 7.

There were no immediate details on damages or injuries.

