6.2 magnitude earthquake strikes New Zealand Coast

Auckland: The US Geological Survey on Wednesday reported a 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck Auckland Islands, New Zealands’ southern coast.

According to the GeoNet monitoring agency in New Zealand, the epicentre was located 21 miles (33 kilometers) below the surface of the earth. There was no prompt tsunami warning and no reports of damage on the New Zealand mainland.

There were no reports of damage at Invercargill the closest sizable city.