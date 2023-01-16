6.2-magnitude earthquake jolts Indonesia’s Sumatra

Indonesia: An earthquake measuring 6.2-magnitude struck near the coast of Indonesia’s Sumatra island on the early hours of Monday, the US Geological Survey reported. Indonesia’s Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) has not issued a tsunami alert.

The earthquake hit around 6:30 am local time (2230 GMT) and the epicentre of the quake was 48 kilometres (30 miles) south-southeast of the city of Singkil in Aceh province, at a depth of 37 kilometres.

The USGS changed its initial measurement at 6.0 magnitude with a 48 kilometres depth.

Indonesia BMKG agency also revealed that the earthquake measures 6.2 and said there was no threat of a tsunami. The country’s disaster agency has also said that there were no immediate reports of casualties or major damage.

As per reports, people panicked when the quake jolted the area. The people of four districts in Aceh and North Sumatra province felt it between 3-10 seconds.

Indonesia experiences frequent seismic and volcanic activity due to its position on the Pacific “Ring of Fire”, where tectonic plates collide.