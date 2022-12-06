6.2-magnitude earthquake jolted Indonesia, no potential for tsunami

A 6.2-magnitude earthquake jolted Indonesia's East Java province on Tuesday, but there was no potential for a tsunami.

World
By IANS 0
magnitude quake jolts Indonesia
(Photo: IANS)

Jakarta:  A 6.2-magnitude earthquake jolted Indonesia’s East Java province on Tuesday, but there was no potential for a tsunami.

Related News

5.2-magnitude earthquake jolted Dhaka on Monday

6.1-magnitude earthquake hits Japan

7.0-magnitude quake hits east of Fiji Islands, no tsunami…

5.1-magnitude quake jolts Japan, no tsunami warning issued

According to the national meteorological, climatological and geophysical agency, the earthquake occurred at 1.07 p.m. with the epicentre situated 284 km southwest of Jember Regency and at a depth of 10 km under the seabed, Xinhua news reported.

The tremors of the quake did not have the potential to trigger giant waves, it said.

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.