6.1-magnitude earthquake hits Japan

By IANS 0
earthquake hits Japan
Photo: IANS

Tokyo: An earthquake measuring 6.1 on the Richter scale struck off the southeast coast of Japan’s Mie prefecture, the weather agency said on Monday.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), the temblor, which occurred at 5.09 p.m. (local time), was located at a latitude of 33.6 degrees north and longitude of 137.5 degrees east.

Related News

7.0-magnitude quake hits east of Fiji Islands, no tsunami…

South Korea-US-Japan summit to take place in Southeast Asia:…

5.1-magnitude quake jolts Japan, no tsunami warning issued

Magnitude of 5.3 earthquake hits Southern Philippines

The quake occurred at a depth of 350 km, Xinhua news agency quoted the JMA as saying.

The earthquake, felt as far north as Aomori prefecture and as far south as Shizuoka, logged 4 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale which peaks at 7, in Fukushima and Ibaraki prefectures, the JMA said.

It also logged 3 on the seismic scale in multiple regions, including Tokyo, Chiba, Saitama, Tochigi, Kanagawa, the weather agency said.

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.