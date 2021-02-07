6.0-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Southern Philippines

By WCE 1
earthquake

Manila: An earthquake of magnitude 6 struck Mindanao, Philippines, there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage, the US Geological Service and local officials said.

The 6.0-magnitude quake struck at 12:22 pm (0422 GMT) with an epicentre plotted two kilometres (1.2 miles) east of the town of Magsaysay on Mindanao island, the USGS said.

The Philippines is regularly rocked by quakes due to its location on the Pacific “Ring of Fire”, an arc of intense seismic activity that stretches from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.

