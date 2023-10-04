55 Chinese sailors dead in nuclear submarine accident in Yellow Sea

New-Delhi: Atleast 55 Chinese sailors are feared dead when their nuclear submarine became entangled in a trap designed for foreign vessels in the Yellow Sea, the Mirror reported.

According to a confidential UK intelligence report, the submarine encountered a “chain and anchor” trap. The submariners died after series of system failures that took approximately six hours to resolve. During this window, the onboard oxygen system purportedly malfunctioned, poisoning the crew.

Among the casualties were the captain of the Chinese PLA Navy submarine ‘093-417’ and 21 other officers. Officially, China has denied the incident took place and Taiwan also denies these reports. The UK report, which is based on defence intelligence, is held at a high classification.

The UK report details the fatal mission: “On August 21st, an onboard accident occurred during a mission in the Yellow Sea at 08:12 local time, resulting in the loss of 55 crew members, including 22 officers, 7 officer cadets, 9 petty officers, and 17 sailors. Among the deceased was Captain Colonel Xue Yong-Peng.

“It is believed that their deaths were caused by hypoxia resulting from a system failure on the submarine. The submarine collided with a chain and anchor obstacle used by the Chinese Navy to trap US and allied submarines, leading to system failures that took six hours to repair and bring the vessel to the surface. The onboard oxygen system malfunctioned catastrophically.”

(Input from Agencies)