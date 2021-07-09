52 killed in deadly fire at Bangladesh factory

By WCE 7
bangladesh factory fire
Image Credit: ANI

Bangladesh: As many as 52 people have been killed in a deadly fire that broke out at a six storey building in Dhaka of Bangladesh.

Reportedly, the fire broke out at the factory in Naryanganj’s Rupganj.

As many as 30 people have sustained injuries while jumping from the top floor of the building to escape the fire, added reports.

On getting the information, a total of 18 firefighting units managed to bring the flames under control. The bodies have been sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital for autopsy and the injured people were rushed to the hospitals for immediate medical treatment.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained while the rescue operation is underway.

