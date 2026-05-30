5 Miners Rescued Alive After 10 Days Trapped in Laos Gold Cave, watch

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Delhi: Five miners who were trapped for 10 days inside a collapsed gold mine in Laos in Vietnam have been rescued alive, officials said today.

The miners were stuck deep underground after a section of the cave-in blocked their exit 10 days ago. Rescue teams, with help from local volunteers, worked round the clock to clear debris and drill access shafts to reach them.

Authorities said all five were found weak but conscious. They were immediately given medical aid and shifted to a nearby hospital for observation. Doctors reported no life-threatening injuries, though the men were dehydrated and exhausted.

The successful rescue has brought relief to families and the local community, who had kept vigil since the accident.

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Rescue officials called the operation “a miracle” given the time the miners spent underground without proper food or ventilation.

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