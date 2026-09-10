5 killed, dozen missing after ferry catches fire in Philippines

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New Delhi: A massive fire incident in which five people lost their lives, dozens went missing after a passenger ferry caught fire in Philippines today. Around 42 people have been rescued.

The incident occurred when the ferry was sailing from Manila and was somewhere near Palawan.

As per reports, the ferry had around 134 people on board including 117 passengers and 17 crew members.

The ferry started to get in the influence of fire after getting 2 kilometers offshore, it had completely engulfed in fire.

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The rescue operation to find the rest of the passengers and rescue them is underway. The ones who have been rescued include both crew members and passengers of the ferry.

The rescue team is facing certain challenges to complete the operation as the weather of the area is bad.

The cause of the fire is yet to be known and is being investigated. Search operation is still underway.

Further investigation into this matter is underway.