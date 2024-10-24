5 killed, 22 injured in Turkish aerospace attack

Turkey: At least five people have been killed and 22 injured in an attack at the headquarters of an aviation company near the Turkish capital Ankara, authorities have confirmed.

Among the dead are four TUSAS employees and the taxi driver who drove the assailants to the facility, according to Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yılma.

As per Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya, two attackers a man and a woman were neutralised.

Till now no group has claimed the responsibility for the attack.

As per CCTV footage, a moment of explosion rocked the TUSAS headquarters. After the blast, a person was seen holding a firearm and running towards parking lot.

In another CCTV footage, verified by CNN, the attackers were seen carrying backpacks and guns and walking towards the entrance of the aerospace headquarters.

Turkish Defense Minister Yasar Guler suggested the militant Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) could be behind the attack.

The PKK is classified as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the European Union, and the United States.