5 killed, 143 injured as powerful earthquake hits Afghanistan’s Samangan province

Advertisement

Kabul: At least five people were killed and 143 others injured after a strong earthquake of magnitude 6.3 struck several provinces across Afghanistan late at night on Monday, according to the Afghanistan National Disaster Management Authority (ANDMA).

In a statement posted on X, ANDMA said the earthquake occurred around 1 am (local time) and shook multiple regions, including the country’s northwestern, central, western, northern, north-eastern, and eastern zones.

Preliminary reports indicate that the epicentre was in Samangan province, where most of the casualties and damage were reported.

“According to initial information, Samangan province was the epicentre of this earthquake, and so far in Samangan province, five people have been martyred and 143 people have been injured, most of whom have been transferred to their homes after treatment,” the authority said in the statement.

ANDMA added that financial losses were also reported in the affected areas, though full details are yet to be released.

“Additionally, financial losses have also occurred in the mentioned areas, the full details of which will be shared later,” the statement added.

The authority said it immediately coordinated with provincial and district officials following the earthquake to ensure a timely response and assistance.

Advertisement

According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), Afghanistan was struck by an earthquake measuring 6.3 in magnitude on Monday, which was at a depth of 23 kilometres.

“EQ of M: 6.3, On: 03/11/2025 01:59:02 IST, Lat: 36.51 N, Long: 67.50 E, Depth: 23 Km, Location: Afghanistan,” the NCS stated in a post on X.

According to a report by CNN, the earthquake was also felt in parts of Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan – three countries bordering northern Afghanistan.

Earlier in September, the eastern province of Afghanistan was hit with a powerful earthquake of 6.0 magnitude, leaving more than 1400 people dead and over 3,000 people injured, with the majority of casualties reported in Kunar province.

According to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA), the earthquake’s epicentre was in the Kama district of Nangarhar Province, near the Pakistan border. Around 12,000 people have been directly affected by this disaster, the UNOCHA added.

Afghanistan lies in a seismically active region and frequently experiences earthquakes, particularly in the Hindu Kush mountain range.

(ANI)

Also Read: Israeli air strike kills four in southern Lebanon amid rising tensions