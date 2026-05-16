5 Italian scuba divers killed in Maldives, rescue efforts on

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New-Delhi: Five Italian divers lost their lives during a deep-sea cave exploration in the Maldives, the foreign ministry in Rome has said.

The Maldivian government has identified the victims as Monica Montefalcone, Giorgia Sommacal, Federico Gualtieri, Muriel Oddenino and Gianluca Benedetti.

The five divers began their expedition to explore underwater caves in the Vaavu Atoll, located at a depth of 50 metres, but never resurfaced. The cause of their deaths is under investigation.

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Maldives military officials confirmed that one body has been recovered from a cave nearly 60 metres underwater, while the remaining four divers are believed to still be inside the submerged cavern system.

The body of Benedetti was discovered near the entrance of the underwater cave system, while the remaining divers are believed to still be inside the cave, according to rescue officials.

According to Italian newspaper La Repubblica, the five divers may have lost their way inside the underwater cave after visibility deteriorated due to rough weather.