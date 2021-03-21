5 Dead In Syria Rocket Attack

By IANS
syria rocket attack
Pic Credit: IANS

Damascus: At least five civilians were killed after more than six rockets hit a hospital in Syria’s Aleppo on Sunday, a war monitor said.

The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the hospital is located in the town of Atarib, reports dpa news agency.

The watchdog added that 11 others were wounded in the attack.

It said a child and a member of the medical staff are among the dead, and the number of deaths is likely to increase as some of the wounded are in critical condition.

 

(IANS)

