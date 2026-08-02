5 dead, 41 missing after ferry carrying 271 people catches fire in Indonesia

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New Delhi: A tragic incident took place in which at least five people lost their lives and 41 went missing after a ferry carrying 271 passengers and crew caught fire in Indonesia’s Madura Island today, according to the reports.

Following the incident, rescue operation was carried out and around 250 people have been successfully saved.

The incident took place when the ferry was en route from Surabaya in East Java province to Makassar in South Sulawesi.

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As per reports, search and rescue operation is underway to find the missing people.

The reason behind the fire is yet to be known, investigation has been started to find out the reason.

Further investigation into this matter is underway.