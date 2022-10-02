5.9-magnitude quake strikes Japan

By IANS 0 0
5.9-magnitude quake strikes Japan
(Photo: IANS)

Tokyo: An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.9 struck Japan’s southwestern prefecture of Miyazaki and other areas early Sunday.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), the quake occurred at 12:02 a.m. local time with its focus at a depth of about 30 kms off the Osumi Peninsula, registering lower 5 on Japan’s seismic intensity scale in the city of Nichinan, Xinhua news agency reported.

The temblor measured 4 in the city of Miyazaki on the Japanese seismic intensity scale which peaks at 7 and some other parts of the prefecture and 3 in the nearby prefectures of Ehime, Saga, Kumamoto, Oita and Kagoshima, the JMA said.

The agency did not issue a tsunami warning as a result of the quake and there have been no immediate reports of accidents or injuries as a result of the quake.

No abnormalities were found at Sendai nuclear power plant in Kagoshima Prefecture, the operator Kyushu Electric Power Co. said.

(IANS)

You might also like
World

Torrential rain wreaks havoc in Ghana

World

At least 127 people killed after stampede at football match in Indonesia

World

Russian troops detain director of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuke power plant

World

Arrest warrant issued against Imran for controversial remarks on female judge

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.