5.8 magnitude earthquake jolts Pakistan, tremors felt in Delhi NCR

New-Delhi: An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.8 on the Richter Scale hit Pakistan at 12:58 pm (IST) on Wednesday, the National Center for Seismology said. The tremors were felt in parts of North India also.

According to NCS, the earthquake’s epicentre was located in Pakistan at a depth of 33 kilometres at around 12:58 pm (IST).

In a post on X, NCS stated, “EQ of M: 5.8, On: 11/09/2024 12:58:03 IST, Lat: 31.25 N, Long: 70.52 E, Depth: 33 Km, Location: Pakistan.”

No reports of loss of lives or property have surfaced yet. Further details are awaited.

In India, tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR, parts of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, and Jammu and Kashmir.