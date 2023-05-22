5.3-magnitude quake jolts Izu islands south of Tokyo

An earthquake measuring 5.3 on the Richter scale jolted the Izu Islands south of Tokyo, the weather agency said on Monday

By Abhilasha

Tokyo: A magnitude 5.3 earthquake, which measured a weak 5 on the shindo (intensity) scale, was detected at a depth of 10 kilometers in the waters around Niijima and Kozushima on Monday at 4:42 p.m.

The quake, which hit around 4:42 p.m. at a depth of around 10 kilometers, registered a lower 5 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in the Nii and Toshima islands, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

The government set up a crisis management center at the prime minister’s office following the temblor.

No tsunami warning has been issued.

There were no immediate reports of any injuries or damages.

