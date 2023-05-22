5.3-magnitude quake jolts Izu islands south of Tokyo

Tokyo: A magnitude 5.3 earthquake, which measured a weak 5 on the shindo (intensity) scale, was detected at a depth of 10 kilometers in the waters around Niijima and Kozushima on Monday at 4:42 p.m.

The quake, which hit around 4:42 p.m. at a depth of around 10 kilometers, registered a lower 5 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in the Nii and Toshima islands, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

The government set up a crisis management center at the prime minister’s office following the temblor.

No tsunami warning has been issued.

There were no immediate reports of any injuries or damages.