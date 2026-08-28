5.1 magnitude earthquake hits Sichuan in China, another flood alert in Nepal

Advertisement

New-Delhi: An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 hit Sichuan in China on Friday, prompting another flood alert in Nepal. The Trishuli area of Nepal is being evacuated again as a heavy flow of water from above has threatened to raise the river’s water level, Nepal Police stated.

The earthquake jolted Longchang City, southwest China’s Sichuan Province, according to the China Earthquake Networks Centre, CGTN reported.

Issuing an alert, Nepal Police said that a dam on the Tibet side has burst again.

“Information has been received that the water dam on the Tibet side has burst again. Therefore, all security personnel, rescue workers involved in rescue and relief operations, and the general public are requested to remain immediately alert and move to safe locations or notify others,” Nepal Police posted on X.

Work on the road being built from Trishuli to Rasuka has been temporarily halted. All JCB machines have been recalled, and all road construction work has been stopped.

Advertisement

An official involved in rescue operations told ANI, “We have come here from Kathmandu, and we are analysing the situation here. The path here goes to Rasuwa. There is no way to go to Rasuwa; everything is damaged. The local government and the Nepal government will have to get the rubble removed.”

A JCB driver said, “The work is halted here. The water is rising again.”

The death toll due to the devastating flash flood in Nepal’s Rasuwa district rose to 469 on Friday, while 1,545 people were injured and rescued, Nepal Police said.

According to Nepal Police, the Chitwan district recorded the highest death toll with 178 bodies recovered, followed by 110 in NP East, 44 in Gorkha, 37 in Nuwakot, 33 in Dhading, 28 in Tanahun, 27 in NP West and 12 in Rasuwa.

Authorities have rescued 644 people from Rasuwa, 898 from Nuwakot and three from Dhading.