45 dead as persistent rain batters Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan

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Pakistan: As many as 45 people died including 23 children in rain-related incidents across the across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in northwest Pakistan in the last few days.

According to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), 45 people died and 105 people sustained injuries in several incidents caused by the persistent rain in the last 10 days.

PDMA said that out of the 45 fatalities, 23 are children, 17 men and 5 are women. Meanwhile, the injured comprised 45 men, 16 women, and 44 children.

The province has been hit by consistent rain from March 25.

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The heavy rainfall resulted in roof and wall collapses in multiple districts of the province.

The widespread rain damage affected at least 442 houses, of which 382 were partially damaged, and 60 were destroyed in over two dozen districts. Meanwhile, rescue and relief operation is ongoing in the area.

Meanwhile, a fresh spell of rain has been predicted to hit various parts of the province till April 9.