44 killed, 300 injured as earthquake hits Indonesian capital Jakarta

Jakarta: Atleast 44 killed and around 300 injured in an earthquake that rattled Indonesia’s main island of Java on Monday.

Earthquake of 5.6 magnitude struck Indonesia’s main island of Java. The epicentre was located near the West Java town of Cianjur.

In the hospital alone, nearly 44 died and at least 300 people are being treated. Most of them had fractures from being trapped by the ruins of buildings,” informed the head of Cianjur’s administration, Herman Suherman, as Metro TV reports.

The national disaster agency said several homes and an Islamic boarding school in the area had been damaged, as officials continued to assess the full extent of the damage.

In January 2021, a 6.2-magnitude earthquake in Sulawesi island killed more than 100 people and left thousands homeless.