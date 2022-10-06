433 people win 4 million dollar jackpot in the Philippines, Officials call for inquiry

In a shocking incident, as many as 433 people won a jackpot worth 236 million peso, or around $4 million in the Philippines.

Government officials of the country are calling for an inquiry into the Grand Lotto’s outcome.

According to the reports in BBC news, participants in the Lotto had to select six numbers ranging from one to 55, and all six numbers have to match those drawn by the lottery operator.

The lottery was help on October 1, and the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (the lottery organizers), announced that 433 people had won. Each of the winners is set to win nearly $10,000.

That’s the highest number of people to have ever won the Philippines’ Grand Lotto top prize, the BBC reported, citing local media.

Reportedly, all winning numbers were multiples of nine: nine, 18, 27, 36, 45, and 54.

Terence Tao, a math professor from the University of California, Los Angeles, told to BBC that this pattern of winning numbers is rare “for any single lottery.”

The outcome has drawn scepticism from government officials. Thus, Aquilino Pimentel III, the Philippines’ senate minority leader, has asked for a probe into this matter. In his talk with the Bloomberg, he described the event as “strange and unusual.”

He further said, “These lotto games are authorized by the Republic of the Philippines. Therefore, we need to maintain and protect the integrity of these gambling games.”