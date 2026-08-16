40 killed after building collapses due to 7.7 earthquake in Indonesia

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New Delhi: At least 40 people lost their lives after a building collapsed due to 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck Indonesia yesterday early in the day. Several strong aftershocks were also witnessed.

The aftershocks caused damage to buildings and homes and a warning for tsunami was also issued for the coastal areas. Tsunami waves of less than one meter were recorded in some areas.

As per reports, with deaths there were several people who sustained injury during the incident.

The local residents who stay near the alerted location are asked to move to safer locations and higher ground.

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The warning of Tsunami was taken off after nothing serious in the sea level was found. The situation is still being monitored because of the ongoing aftershocks.

Indonesia witnessed frequent earthquakes as it is situated in the pacific “Ring of Fire” — an arc of intense seismic activity stretching from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.

The worst earthquake witnessed by Indonesia was of 9.1 magnitude in the year 2004, during this incident at least 2,20,000 people lost their lives in the region out of which 170,000 were from Indonesia.