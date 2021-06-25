4 students from Kargil arrested in Israel embassy blast case

New Delhi: The Delhi Police have detained four youths from Kargil in connection with the Israel embassy blast that took place in January.

According to sources, the four students are said to be the residents of Kargil in Ladakh. They had come to Delhi to pursue their studies.

They have been identified as Nazir Hussain, Zulfikar Ali Wazir, Aiaz Hussain and Muzammil Hussain.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is undertaking the main investigation in the explosion that took place in the near Israeli Embassy on January 29.

It is noteworthy that an IED blast took place about 150 metres from the Israeli Embassy on Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Road in the high-security Lutyens’ bungalow zone on January 29. However, no casualties were reported.

Later, the explosive was found to be a crude bomb, which was planted next to a palm tree on the pavement opposite the embassy. Several IED components were also found scattered nearby.