4 Palestinians killed in Israeli raid in West Bank: Health Ministry

Ramallah: Four Palestinians were shot dead by Israeli soldiers who stormed the northern West Bank city of Jenin, the Palestinian Health Ministry said in a statement.

Another 20 Palestinians were wounded, four of whom were in serious conditions, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the statement.

According to Palestinian sources and eyewitnesses, heavy clashes between Israeli soldiers and Palestinian militants broke out in Jenin’s main street after an Israeli undercover unit stormed the city.

There has been no official statement from Israel on the shootings.

Israeli security forces have regularly conducted raids in Jenin in the past few months, amid an escalation of tension between Palestinians and Israelis in the occupied West Bank.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said that 84 Palestinians had been killed by Israeli soldiers since January. Meanwhile, official Israeli figures show that 14 Israelis were killed in attacks carried out by Palestinians.