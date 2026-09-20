4 killed in strike on vessel in Caribbean: SOUTHCOM

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Florida: The United States Southern Command said it killed four people in a strike on a vessel in the Caribbean on Saturday, alleging that the vessel was involved in drug trafficking.

In a post on X on Sunday, the US Southern Command said that the strike was carried out by the Joint Task Force Western Hemisphere (JTF-WHEM) under its direction.

The post said, “On September 19, under the direction of #SOUTHCOM, Joint Task Force Western Hemisphere executed a lethal, kinetic strike on a go-fast vessel operating along established narco-trafficking routes in the Caribbean. Confirmed intelligence revealed the vessel’s active involvement in narco-trafficking.”

The US Southern Command said the operation killed four people, referring to them as “narco-terrorists.”

It said, “The operation killed four narco-terrorists.”

The strike comes as US forces in another of its operations on September 16 interdicted and sank a floating refuelling station that the US Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) said was supporting illicit at-sea drug trafficking operations in the Eastern Pacific.

In a post on X, SOUTHCOM said the operation was conducted under the direction of Joint Task Force Western Hemisphere (JTF-WHEM), adding that “intelligence confirmed the vessel’s involvement with the Los Choneros violent narco-terrorist organization.”

SOUTHCOM said individuals removed from the vessel were transferred to Ecuadorian authorities. “After clearing the vessel and disembarking the crew, U.S. forces sank it,” the command said.

The US Southern Command further said that JTF-WHEM “continues to conduct precise and professional operations to dismantle the logistical networks fueling narco-trafficking in the Western Hemisphere.”

SOUTHCOM Commander Gen. Francis L. Donovan said the operation was conducted alongside Ecuadorian partners as part of efforts to target narco-trafficking networks.

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“Alongside our Ecuadorian partners, we are relentlessly pursuing narco-terrorists who prey on our citizens, undermine hemispheric security, and leave death and suffering in their wake. This deliberate, lawful, and precise operation saves lives and makes our citizens–from Ecuador to the United States–safer,” Donovan added.

The continuous operations come after SOUTHCOM established Joint Task Force Western Hemisphere earlier in August as a purpose-built joint task force to synchronise US military operations with allies and partners, counter threats, strengthen regional security and respond rapidly to crises across the Western Hemisphere.

According to the official SOUTHCOM press release issued at the time, JTF-WHEM provides unified command and control at the tactical and operational levels and integrates military capabilities with the 18 partner nations of the Americas Counter Cartel Coalition (A3C).

SOUTHCOM said the task force was established to increase operational effectiveness against threats that undermine regional security and impact the United States and partner nations, while also strengthening its ability to respond quickly to contingencies and humanitarian crises throughout the region.

“Malign actors threaten national security, destabilize the region and exploit vulnerable populations,” the command said in the August release.

Donovan said the new task force would strengthen cooperation with US allies and partners.

“JTF-WHEM strengthens our ability to work alongside trusted allies and partners, synchronize military capabilities and apply sustained pressure against the networks that threaten our collective security,” Donovan said.

“Together, we are increasing security across the hemisphere and protecting our homeland,” he added.

(ANI)