Kabul: Four people, including two police officers, were killed and four others wounded in separate explosions in Kabul, marking the latest in a series of bomb attacks in the Afghan capital city, a government spokesperson confirmed.

“Four killed and four wounded, including two security forces members, were transported by Kabul Ambulance Service to hospitals following explosions in Kabul on Saturday morning,” Masooma Jafari, a spokesperson of the Public Health Ministry, told reporters.

The blasts, which occurred in Police District 3, 6, 8 and Deh Sabz, a district on the eastern outskirts of the city, were all caused by Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), reports Xinhua news agency.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attacks so far.

Saturday explosions come after a civilian and four employees of the country’s main prison, including two female doctors, were killed and two other injured in an improvised bomb explosion in PD 7 on Tuesday.

On the same day, an army colonel and teacher of the Kabul military university was shot and killed by gunmen in PD 12.

In a report earlier this week, the Interior Ministry on Sunday claimed that 28 civilians were killed and 47 others injured in blasts across the country from December 17-20.

According to the Ministry, a total of 37 suicide attacks and 510 blasts have killed nearly 500 civilians and injured more than 1,050 others over the past three months in Afghanistan.

A total of 2,117 civilians had been killed and 3,822 injured from January 1 to September 30 this year, according to a report of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) released in October.