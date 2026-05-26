4 killed after train crashes into school minibus in Belgium

Advertisement

New Delhi: A heart-shattering incident took place in which four people lost their lives after train crashed into a school minibus in Buggenhout, Belgium today morning, according to authorities.

The four people who lost their lives in the incident include three teenagers and the driver of the minibus.

This was also confirmed by Deputy Prime Minister Maxime Prévot on his X handle. The message reads, “A tragic collision between a train and a school bus took place in Buggenhout this morning. Four people have been killed, including two children.”

“I would like to thank my colleagues from other countries who have already come forward to express their solidarity, and I naturally join them in offering my condolences to the families of the victims. My thoughts are with them, and also with the emergency services who had to deal with this harrowing incident.”

Advertisement

Look at the post here:

(EN/FR/NL) A tragic collision between a train and a school bus took place in Buggenhout this morning. Four people have been killed, including two children.

I would like to thank my colleagues from other countries who have already come forward to express their solidarity, and I… — Maxime PREVOT (@prevotmaxime) May 26, 2026

Also Read: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh meets Princess Astrid of Belgium