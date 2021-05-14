4 Killed, 20 Injured In Kabul Mosque Blast During Prayers On Friday

By IANS
Image Credit: IANS

Kabul: At least four people were killed and 20 others injured in an explosion inside a mosque in Kabul while Friday prayers were underway, Afghan police said in a statement.

The blast took place at Haji Bakhshi Mosque in Qala-e-Murad Bek area, Shakardara district, TOLO News quoted the police as saying.

A security official said that the Imam of the mosque was among the injured persons.

The official said the bomb was placed inside the mosque.

No group so far has claimed responsibility for the explosion.

This comes a day after at least nine people were killed in two blasts in Kunduz and Kandahar provinces on the first day of an Eid ceasefire declared by the Taliban and the Kabul government.

