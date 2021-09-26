4 inmates killed in Philippines jail break attempt

By IANS
Philippines
Photo Credit: IANS

Manila: Four inmates were killed in a shootout on Sunday after they tried to escape from a prison in the Philippines’ Surigao del Sur province, jail authorities said.

The Bureau of Jail Management and Penology said the incident occurred shortly at around 7 a.m. when at least 11 inmates took a jail personnel hostage, reports Xinhua news agency.

The bureau added that the inmates allegedly took the firearms of the jail personnel at the gate and used them to fire at the jail guards.

One of the inmates allegedly stabbed a jail guard using a blunt improvised weapon.

An investigation into the incident is underway.

