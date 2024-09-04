4 Indians charred to death after multi-car crash in Texas

Texas: In a tragic incident, four Indians including a wooden have died in a multi car crash involving five vehicles in Texas. The deceased were carpooling to Bentonville in Arkansas on August 30 Aryan at around 3.30 pm.

The deceased have been identified as Aryan Raghunath Orampati, Farooq Shaik, Lokesh Palacharla, and Dharshini Vasudevan.

As per reports, the crash took place on a highway in Texas when a speeding truck rammed into the car from behind. Soon after the crash, the car burst into flames and the victims were trapped inside. The bodies of the victims were reportedly charred.

The authorities used DNA testing to confirm their identities. They also used information from the carpooling app to help identify them.

Aryan and Farooq, both residents of Bentonville, were returning from a trip to Dallas, where they had visited Aryan’s cousins. Lokesh Palacharla was travelling to Bentonville to meet his wife and Darshini Vasudevan was on her way to visit her uncle.

Also Read: 11 Including Students Killed As School Bus Rams Into Crowd In China