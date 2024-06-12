4 Indians among 41 killed in massive building fire in Kuwait

Kuwait: In a tragic incident, atleast 41 people were killed and around 40 persons sustains injuries in a massive fire that broke out in a six-storeyed building at Mangaf block in southern Kuwait, the country’s state media reported on Wednesday.

According to reports, at least four Indians were also killed in the fire incident.

According to the statement released by Kuwait Health Ministry, all injured people, including some in critical condition, have been taken to several nearby hospitals for necessary medical treatment. Medical teams are doing their utmost to provide due medical care to those injured in the building fire, added the ministry.

Later, Kuwait Deputy Prime Minister Fahad Yusuf Al-Subah visited the site and ordered a proper inquiry in the matter.