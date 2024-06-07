4 Indian medical students drown in Russia river

St Petersburg: In an unfortunate incident, atleast four Indian medical students have reportedly drowned in a river in Russia’s St Petersburg area.

The four deceased students were identified as Harshal Anantrao Desale, Jishan Ashpak Pinjari, Jia Firoj Pinjari and Malik Gulamgous Mohammad Yakub, they were medical students at Yaroslav-the-Wise Novgorod State University. All four deceased were aged between 18-20.

Jia and Jishan, and Harshal Desale were siblings and were from Jalgaon district in Maharashtra.

The incident was confirmed by Ayush Prasad, the district collector of Jalgaon in Maharashtra. He said that local authorities in Russia managed to save one student of the group, but the other four students tragically drowned in a river. “One body has been recovered and search operations for three other bodies are going on,” he told news agency ANI.

Another student, Nisha Bhupesh Sonawane, also fell into the river, but was rescued and receiving medical treatment. Jalgaon District Collector Ayush Prasad confirmed the deaths.

“The students were taking a walk near the city’s beach along the Volkhov river, in the evening, when the tragedy struck and very unexpected. Nisha Bhupesh Sonawane survived. Now she is under the care of medical staff,” a university official said.

