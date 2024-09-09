4 dead, over 10 injured as Israel conducts air strikes on central Syria

At least four people were killed as Israel conducted multiple airstrikes on multiple areas of central Syria late Sunday. Over 13 people were also injured in the airstrike and major fires were also reported in the area.

According to reports by Syria state news agency SANA, the Syrian air defenses faced an attack targeting several points in the central region. The attack damaged a highway in Hama province and caused fires that are yet to be brought under control by Early Monday, said reports.

Reports also revealed that at lease four people died and 13 injured people are being treated at the Masyaf National Hospital in western Hamas province.

The airstrike targeted a scientific research center in Maysaf and other sites where “Iranian militias and experts are stationed to develop weapons in Syria, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a U.K.-based war monitor. Local media also reported strikes around the coastal city of Tartous.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military has not made any comments regarding the attack yet.

Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes on targets inside government-controlled parts of war-torn Syria in recent years, but it rarely acknowledges or discusses the operations.

Hezbollah has been clashing with Israeli forces for the past 11 months against the backdrop of Israel’s war against Hamas — an ally of Hezbollah — in Gaza.