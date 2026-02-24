4 Dead As Iranian Military Helicopter Crashes Into Fruit Market

Advertisement

Dubai: Atleast four people lost their lives as an Iranian Army helicopter crashed into a fruit market in the central province of Isfahan.

The pilot, co-pilot and two merchants were killed in the helicopter crash.

According to the Associated Press, the military helicopter came down in the town of Dorcheh in Isfahan province, about 330 kilometres south of Tehran.

State television footage showed debris scattered across the marketplace and smoke rising from the crash site.

On being informed about the crash, the emergency services rushed to the spot to put out the fire after the helicopter came down in Dorcheh, Iranian state television reported.

The aircraft had been on a training mission at the time of the accident, as reported by AP.

Authorities have not yet released detailed findings on the cause of the crash.

Last week, a US-built F-4 fighter belonging to Iran’s regular air force crashed in the western province of Hamadan, killing one pilot.