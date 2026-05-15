4 dead after medical aircraft crashes in New-Mexico

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New Mexico: A tragic plane crash in New Mexico claimed the lives of all four people onboard after a small medical aircraft went down shortly after take-off on Thursday morning.

Officials said the aircraft went down shortly after taking off from Roswell Air Center while heading towards Sierra Blanca Regional Airport.

The crash took place during the flight and nobody onboard survived. Lincoln County officials confirmed the deaths and said the reason behind the accident is still unknown.

After the aircraft crashed, a fire broke out in the nearby area and spread across nearly five acres of land. Firefighters, local agencies and the US Forest Service worked together to bring the flames under control.

Authorities said the area was already under high fire risk due to dry weather, strong winds and low humidity. Wind speeds in the region had reportedly reached around 56 kilometres per hour, increasing the possibility of the fire spreading quickly.

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The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board have started an investigation into the incident. Officials said the exact cause of the crash will be known only after the probe is completed.

Ruidoso is a small mountain town in southern New Mexico surrounded by forest areas, including parts of the Lincoln National Forest.

In recent months, several medical aircraft accidents have been reported in the United States.

Earlier this year, a jet crashed in a residential area in Philadelphia, killing eight people. Another aircraft linked to the Mexican Navy had crashed in the Gulf of Mexico last year, leaving multiple people dead.