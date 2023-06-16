4.8 magnitude earthquake jolts Bangladesh

According to the National Center of Seismology, the earthquake, measuring 4.8 on the Richter Scale, had its epicentre in Bangladesh.

World
By Abhilasha 0

New-Delhi: An earthquake of 4.8 magnitude hit bangladesh at 10.16 am on Friday.

According to the National Center of Seismology, the earthquake, measuring 4.8 on the Richter Scale, had its epicentre in Bangladesh.

The tremors were felt at 10.16 am (IST) at depth of 70 km.

Earthquake of Magnitude:4.8, Occurred on 16-06-2023, 10:16:15 IST, Lat: 24.86 & Long: 91.98, Depth: 70 Km, Region: Bangladesh, the National Center of Seismology said in a tweet.

There were no reports of any loss of lives or damage to property due to the earthquake.

You might also like
World

Canada: 15 killed, 10 critical in bus-truck collision

World

Pakistan braces for cyclone Biparjoy’s landfall

World

79 dead after overcrowded migrant vessel sinks off Greece

World

UK knife attack: Indian-origin teen tried to get inside a house before collapsing

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans