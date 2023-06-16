4.8 magnitude earthquake jolts Bangladesh

New-Delhi: An earthquake of 4.8 magnitude hit bangladesh at 10.16 am on Friday.

According to the National Center of Seismology, the earthquake, measuring 4.8 on the Richter Scale, had its epicentre in Bangladesh.

The tremors were felt at 10.16 am (IST) at depth of 70 km.

Earthquake of Magnitude:4.8, Occurred on 16-06-2023, 10:16:15 IST, Lat: 24.86 & Long: 91.98, Depth: 70 Km, Region: Bangladesh, the National Center of Seismology said in a tweet.

There were no reports of any loss of lives or damage to property due to the earthquake.