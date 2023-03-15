Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

4.7 magitude earthquake jolts China’s Hotan

An earthquake of magnitude 4.7 on the south-east of China's Hotan on Wednesday. No causalities have been reported yet.

World
By Jyotishree Kisan 0
Earthqauke in China
Representational image

China: An earthquake of magnitude 4.7 on the Richter scale struck 263 km south-east of Hotan, China, on Wednesday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

The earthquake occurred at 02:32:21 (UTC+05:30) at a depth of 17 km, the USGS informed.

Take a look

UN delivers aid as Cyclone Freddy claims 200 lives

Russian jet collides with US drone over Black Sea: reports

The earthquake’s epicentre was at 35.053°N and 81.395°E, respectively.

No causalities have been reported yet.

Jyotishree Kisan 134 news

Hi, This is Jyotishree Kisan. An alumini of KIIT and a content writer at Kalingatv Digital. I keep special interest in News stuff and love to explore about the Entertainment world.

You might also like
World

Heavy contingent of police reaches Imran’s residence to arrest ex-PM

World

Cyclone Freddy kills 99 in Malawi, rescue mission underway

World

UK varsity launches scholarship for Indian students: Details

World

22 Islamic militants killed in operation in Iraq

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7