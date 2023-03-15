4.7 magitude earthquake jolts China’s Hotan
An earthquake of magnitude 4.7 on the south-east of China's Hotan on Wednesday. No causalities have been reported yet.
China: An earthquake of magnitude 4.7 on the Richter scale struck 263 km south-east of Hotan, China, on Wednesday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.
The earthquake occurred at 02:32:21 (UTC+05:30) at a depth of 17 km, the USGS informed.
The earthquake’s epicentre was at 35.053°N and 81.395°E, respectively.
