Kathmandu: An earthquake of magnitude 4 on the Richter Scale jolted Nepal on Thursday, the National Centre of Seismology (NCS) said.

The NCS said that the earthquake hit at 7:41 pm (IST), at a depth of 10 kilometres. The epicenter of the earthquake was recorded at Latitude 27.65 N and Longitude 86.01 E.

“EQ of M: 4.0, on: 07/11/2024 19:41:33 IST, Lat: 27.65 N, Long: 86.01 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Nepal,” the National Centre for Seismology said on social media platform X.

(Source: ANI)

