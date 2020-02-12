coronavirus
Photo: NewsKarnataka

39 new coronavirus cases on quarantined Japanese ship

By IANS
0 7

Tokyo: The Japanese Health Ministry on Wednesday confirmed that 39 more people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus on the Diamond Princess cruise ship.

The newly reported cases bring the total from the ship to 174, excluding the quarantine officer, who is considered a domestic case. Aside from the Diamond Princess’s toll, the number of cases nationwide is 29, The Japan Times reported.

Related News

Lahore court sentenced Hafiz Saeed for 5 years in 2…

Russian Millitary have 30 times more high-precision missiles…

WHO launches global research forum against coronavirus

China nCov death toll reaches 1,113, 44,653 infected

The Health Ministry announced that 39 people – 29 passengers, 10 crew members – have tested positive.

The 39 passengers and crew members that tested positive Wednesday will be taken to hospitals across nine prefectures.

The Health Ministry said this is also the first time a teenager on the ship has tested positive for the coronavirus and reported that four from the ship – three of them Japanese citizens – are in serious condition. Those four people have pre-existing conditions, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said at a daily briefing on Wednesday afternoon.

You might also like
World

Lahore court sentenced Hafiz Saeed for 5 years in 2 terror-financing cases

World

Russian Millitary have 30 times more high-precision missiles than 2012

World

WHO launches global research forum against coronavirus

World

China nCov death toll reaches 1,113, 44,653 infected

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.