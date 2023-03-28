39 killed as deadly fire rips through Mexico migrant centre

Mexico City: At least 39 people were killed and about 100 others injured as a deadly fire ripped through a migrant centre in Mexico’s city of Ciudad Juarez near the US border, media reports said on Tuesday.

Citing a statement from the Chihuahua state, CNN said that the fire occurred at the office of National Migration Institute (INM) located near the Stanton-Lerdo Bridge, which links Mexico and the US.

The incident took place shortly after about 71 migrants were brought to the centre late Monday.

The cause of the fire or the victims’ nationalities are yet to be ascertained.

Ciudad Juarez, the Mexican city located just across the Rio Grande river from El Paso, Texas, has seen an influx of people in recent weeks, reports the BBC.